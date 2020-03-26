LEGAL- Issacs vs. Montgomery

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION ONE

DARRELL ISAACS and JOYCE ISAACS, Plaintiffs,

vs.

JERI MONTGOMERY, and her unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors, assigns, or immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees, Defendant.

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendant and her unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors, assigns, or immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described property located in Douglas County, Missouri, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT A ATTACHED HERETO

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Daniel P. Wade, P. O. Box 698, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 26th day of March, 2020, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 17 day of March, 2020.

________________________R. Craig Carter, Judge

(seal)

EXHIBIT A

A tract of land situated in the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Township 26 North, Range 16 West, Douglas County, Missouri, being particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 35, thence run North, along the East line of said SW1/4NW1/4, 296.57 feet, thence run West, 660.00 feet, thence run North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, 680.00 feet, thence run East, 330.00 feet, thence run North, 990.00 feet, thence run West, 330.00 feet for a new point of beginning, thence run North, 651.75 and to the South right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. “AF”, thence run North 89 degrees 31 minutes 48 seconds West, along said right-of-way line, 331.40 feet, thence run South 5 degrees 00 minutes 05 seconds West, 31.72 feet, thence run South 23 degrees 41 minutes 38 seconds West, 142.01 feet, thence run South 29 degrees 27 minutes 51 seconds West, 197.03 feet, thence run South 27 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds West, 101.30 feet, thence South 20 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds West, 43.83 feet, thence run South 5 degrees 25 minutes 17 seconds East 67.24 feet, thence run South 29 degrees 09 minutes 47 seconds East, 71.25 feet, thence run South 67 degrees 34 minutes 35 seconds East, 75.56 feet, thence South 84 degrees 13 minutes 58 seconds East, 132.38 feet, thence run South 85 degrees 23 minutes 45 seconds East, 206.34 feet, thence run South 88 degrees 28 minutes 43 seconds East, 102.29 feet and to the new point of beginning.

TOGETHER with an EASEMENT over and along the “Private Road” as it now runs from State Highway “AF” in a Southerly direction and running along the West side of above described property.

EXCEPT any part of the following described real estate which may lie within the above described Property: That part of the NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 35, Township 26, Range 16 described as commencing at the Southwest corner of said forty and run thence North 660 feet, thence run East 825 feet, thence run South 375 feet, thence run West 385 feet, thence run South 285 feet and to the South line of said forty, thence run West 440 and to the point of beginning of said EXCEPTION.