LEGAL- Emerson vs. Olive

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION ONE

EMERSON FARM PROPERTIES, INC., Plaintiff,

vs.

SYBIL OLIVE AND OLAN OLIVE,and their unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors,assigns, or immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees,Defendants.

Case No. 20DG-CC00042

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Sybil Olive and Olan Olive and their unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors, assigns, or immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described property situate in Douglas County, Missouri, to-wit:

W ½ NW ¼ and the NW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 13, Township 26, Range 15. NE ¼ SE ¼ and the E ½ W ½ SE ¼ of Section 14, Township 26, Range 15. Subject to a reservation for an easement for ingress and egress over the existing road across said real estate to the SE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 14, Township 26, Range 15 as per document of record, recorded on October 29, 2019 as Document No. 191917.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Daniel P. Wade, P. O. Box 698, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 19th day of March, 2020, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 11th day of March, 2020.

_______________________________

R. Craig Carter, Judge