Unofficial, preliminary results of the March 10th Presidential Primary election, as reported last week in the Douglas County Herald, are accurate.

According to Circuit Clerk Karry Davis, no changes or discrepancies were found in the final review, and the record of votes as cited last week are correct.

Complete results for Douglas County can be found online at:

enr.sos.mo.gov/CountyResults.aspx

Missouri state-level results can be viewed online at: enr.sos.mo.gov.