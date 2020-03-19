Kevin Perry

Kevin Lee Perry, of Harlan, Iowa, was born May 9, 1958 in Onawa, Ia. and passed away February 24, 2020 at his home in Harlan, IA. He was the son of Fred and Leota Perry.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Verna Jean Perry and half brother, Raymond Henriksen.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Candace England, Brother Norman Perry Brevard, FL, Sister Laura Downey ( Mike ) of Ava, MO, half sister Marilyn Brown, half sister Velma Irene Trude ( John ) Milwaukie, OR, half brother Jerry Brown Ricketts, IA, many nieces and nephews and cousins and other friends.

Kevin loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was a great artist and he designed many things in leather craft. He made purses, wallets, key chains, and one saddle, they were all free hand designs. He drew and painted some. He painted a design on the gas tank of his Harley. But he enjoyed working with leather more.

He owned a junk yard for a while and loved to throw a vehicle together out of 4 or 5 he had there, and he loved to teach his nieces and nephews to drive. He would spend many hours in the junk yard just tinkering with anything. He loved the Model T he was building, and had made a license plate that said “T for 2”.

Cremation was conducted by Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, IA.