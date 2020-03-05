Janet Delores Johnston, daughter of the late Alfred and Clara Josephine (Young) Borders, was born October 24, 1933, in Yarmouth, Iowa, and departed this life February 25, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Missouri. She was 86 years, 4 months, and 1 day of age.

Janet grew up in Iowa and graduated with the Buffalo High School class of 1950. She was united in marriage to J.R. Johnston in Davenport, Iowa, on June 9, 1951. Two children, Herbert and Mary Ann, were born to this union.

Janet worked nearly 30 years for Brown Shoe Company before retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, travelling, fishing, and square dancing. She had a love for music and enjoyed attending music events and Bluegrass festivals. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Johnston, two grandsons, David Mason and Chris Mason, two brothers, Howard Borders and Marion Borders, one sister, Edna Geest, three brothers-in-law, Harold Geest, George Webster, and Bill Olson, and one sister-in-law, Barbara Borders.

Janet is survived by one son, Herbie Johnston and wife, Jeanie, of Norwood, Missouri, one daughter, Mary Ann Mason and husband, Billy, also of Norwood, one granddaughter, Cassie Ferguson and husband, Tyler, of West Fork, Arkansas, two great-grandsons, Kyle Mason and Levi Mason of Mountain Grove, Missouri, two great-great-grandchildren, Anistyn Mason and Rydge Mason also of Mountain Grove, two brothers, Cleo Borders and wife, Cora, of Davenport, Iowa and Willard Borders of Alpha, Illinois, two sisters, Lola Webster of Rock Island, Illinois and Mable Olson of Des Moines, Iowa, one sister-in-law, Jean Borders of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation for Janet Johnston was held Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home. Funeral services were Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Steve Fugitt officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Home Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Home Cemetery or Gideons in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com