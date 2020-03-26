HOTO – Abigail Rippon

March 17 – We all would like to say hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. I know it has been awhile since you all have heard from us. I want to inform you that I am the new activities director and I have been extremely busy trying to learn everything; but I will do my best to inform you all of what we have been up to at the home.

So as most of you all know it is our job to provide the best care possible for our residents and keep them safe. Unfortunately, at this time we are not allowed to have any visitors in the building, only staff. This includes family, friends, and Volunteers. Our Volunteers were a big part of the activities we do here at the home such as, our music, Bingo, Bible study and more. I have been super busy as well as the residents with activities we can do. We still play Bingo, we’re going to be doing hallway bowling, writing letters to family and friends, birthday parties, and our St. Patrick’s Day party. As Spring is approaching we plan to do more activities outside such as country van rides, planting flowers, picnics, and more.

We appreciate each and everyone of you being so patient with us during this time. If you would like to write a letter to a resident please contact me at 417-683-4129. God bless you from all of us up here at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.