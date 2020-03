BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close Highway 165/265 over Table Rock Dam from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on March 30th, March 31st, and April 11th.

The closure is required to facilitate heavy equipment needed for the installation of an intake gate on the dam.

The Corp apologizes for the inconvenience, and appreciates the public’s patience.

For more information about this or general questions about Table Rock Lake, please contact the Table Rock Project Office, 417-334-4101.