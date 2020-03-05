High Lonesome – Linda Orick

Feb. 27 – January and February sure have gone quickly. Remember when you were a kid. Everyone (most) wanted to be the oldest. And you wanted to be 16 years old. Now you are old and you love saying I’m not as old as you. People say, “Do you remember this or that?” No, I am not that old! Believe me, you get old enough fast; so young folks, don’t wish to be older.

It was good to be at Eastern Gate Church Sunday, with friends and neighbors. Pastor Jon read Rev. 22. The day is at hand for the Lord to come again. We are closer than we have been. And we don’t know what’s ahead.

Several names on the prayer board. So when you pray, we can pray for names on their prayer board. Too many to name. If you need or want a good old fashion church, you are welcome at Eastern Gate.

Jon and Irene Swearingin sang a special. Jon and four boys sang two songs. Glad Irene got her voice back.

We sang Happy Anniversary to James and Linda Orick.

Rex Halcomb stopped by and visited his brother and wife, Junior and Betty.

Our neighbor, Jerry Nelson, celebrated a birthday on Feb. 3rd, and my husband, James, on Feb. 6th.

I will be glad when Super Bowl is over and this impeachment trial. They get this over and they will come up with something else.

Super Bowl Sunday, Pastor Jon said some people couldn’t believe we were having church on Super Bowl Sunday. Number one thought should be Jesus. God’s always with us.

Several had trouble when the roads got icy. Several slide off on UU going north. Wanda Hutchinson’s granddaughter, Lindsy, seems to have the worst. She hit a tree and was hurt from the seat belt. Wanda said the seat belt save her and she had a guardian angel watching over her.

James’ sister, Chris Lakey, has pneumonia. Her husband and mother in-law have had head colds, and Tony Lakey who lives in a trailer on their place. So they are ready for the bug to fly away.

January 25, the Carl Hampton family stopped by. He brought James’ deer mount. They were on their way to Carl’s parents, Marvin and Peggy, to butcher a hog. They will have some good eating. I told James I imagine Peg’s cooked hog tenderloin, gravy, biscuits and, if she made her famous cinnamon rolls, they ate well. A big feast. But they may have had a different menu.

Get well wishes to Larry Hutchinson. He spent a few days in the hospital. Connie Siler told me her granddaughter, Kaylee, had a January birthday. On Super Bowl Sunday, they were going to celebrate her birthday at Kaylee’s parents’, Brad and Amanda Evans & family. Happy Birthday Kaylee. I heard Landon is very active. He loves to explore.

February 2, Betty Halcomb wasn’t feeling well at all. Remember Betty and Junior in your prayers. They are very blessed at their age to be at home together. They have a good family that cares for them.

Mr. Haynes stopped by and brought us a roll of summer sausage. He was looking for George Morrison. He had a roll for him. He had been to Ava and visited with Dale Davis. Rex and David Halcomb have visited.

David and Glenda attended a ball game their grandson was in.

Saturday, Feb. 8, James and I visited our niece, Connie Siler and John and John’s fur babies. As we went by my sister’s, I told James she would be thinking about that early lettuce bed. She was like our mom, sowing lettuce seeds on Feb. 14th.

It was called early bed of lettuce. I could not keep a few tears from coming. My how I have missed her.

February 7, James and I visited with Junior and Betty. She is feeling better.

Get well wishes to Lacey Powell. She was hurt in an accident on Feb. 6th; she and her sister, Raina.

Sunday we attended church at Eastern Gate. The birthday boys were James and our neighbor, Jerry Nelson. They had a lot of fun kidding them. Several specials sang. Pastor Jon preached from Mark 5:22-34.

Recently we attended Garrison Church. It was good to see the good folks down there. They sure have some nice people. The pastor, Rev. Bally Johnson brought the message.

February 14, Preston Henry Powell came into the world. He joins parents, Jerry and Deanna, half-brothers Lane and Jase, and happy grandparents. Several of them.

February 14th our niece, Shelly Parkam of Wichita, called. They had around 3 inches of snow. School was canceled due to the slick roads. Her sister, Vickie Murray’s daughter, Dannie and husband, their daughter and husband , had a baby boy, which is Vic and Ed’s great grandson.

Traci’s grandson, Drew, had to have surgery. Please remember him in your prayers. I heard it went well.

We thank God for the report on our great niece, Shelby Crossland. She had to go to St. Louis Hospital.

The Feed Bag store sold and new owners are running it now. I believe it’s called the Barn Yard. They made some changes. We hope the country store and their new owners the best. It’s handy to have and close by.

Sympathy to Cheryl (Williams) Hollaway. She passed away at her daughter’s home. Rev. James Orick officiated and the Lafferty family sang. Burial was in the Boulders Folk Cemetery. Eastern Gate Church hosted a dinner for them. Thanks to the church and others who helped.

Love and comfort one another when crisis comes.