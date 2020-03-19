Hey Readers: Help Us Tell The Positive Stories

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Empty shelves. Canceled events. Restricted access. Online classes. Working from home.

Our world has shifted in the past two weeks – more than at any time in recent history.

As a local news source, it puts us in a difficult spot. How do we continue to perform our mission of being “devoted to the interests of all the people of Ava and Douglas County,” but not just add to the noise and fear-mongering of mainstream media?

One way is to help us find the silver lining in this cloud.

Americans have proven time and again that crises can bring out the best in us.

Help us find and tell the stories of those being their best. People fighting against the doom and gloom. People doing something positive in our area.

If you know someone who has performed an act of kindness – no matter how simple – please share it with us.

Our hope is that we can inspire others to do the same.

You can reach me via email at mike@douglascountyherald.com, via phone at 417-683-4181, or by messaging the Douglas County Herald.