Grant Money Available for COVID-19 & Other Health-Related Projects

Recently, the Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF) was awarded a $10,000 Grant. These monies were provided by the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative, a partnership of Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Organizations which can apply for a grant are 501c3s, schools, churches and government agencies serving Douglas County. Grants awarded will be limited to $2,000.

Projects considered must be health related, e.g., backpack programs, school lunches, classes on diabetes, healthy lifestyles, auditory testing, etc.

The Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH) is also allowing grant applications for projects seeking to alleviate disruptions in Douglas County caused by COVID-19 virus.

Application deadline is Friday, April 10, 5:00 p.m. Grants should be submitted on line at cfozarks.org/affiliates/douglas-county.

Contact JaniceClaireLorrain@gmail.com with questions.