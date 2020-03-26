Go Blue Update 

Go Blue committee members are currently working to modify activities for April, according to the pandemic mandates set in place.

Since Ava schools will not return until at least April 6th, the Pinwheel Garden and April 3rd activities for 2nd, 4th, and 6th-grade activities will be rescheduled or canceled.

In addition, Ava High School art classes were working on artwork for newspaper ads to promote child abuse awareness and prevention. That project is being modified as well.

On Monday, March 23, several Go Blue members met with Mayor Burrely Loftin at Ava City Hall, for the signing of a proclamation. The committee is hoping city workers will place ‘poster kids’ around the square, as well as install the blue light and banner for the group this year.

A Go Blue meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department is canceled. All business will be conducted via email.

April 26th is still set aside for Go Blue Sunday. To participate, all you need to do is to wear blue that day. If you would like, please share pictures on social media. Hopefully restrictions will be lifted by then, but wherever you are you can still participate by wearing blue and remembering victims of child abuse and neglect.

We are starting to hear from area businesses willing to decorate their storefronts in blue during the month of April. For those interested in participating, please contact Donna Dixon by March 28th. Contact information is below.

If you have questions or are interested in joining our activities please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174. You may also contact Go Blue secretary, Donna Dixon, email (1961ddixon@gmail.com) or (417) 263-0574.