Go Blue March Update

By Donna Dixon

The Go Blue 2020 committee is busy working on activities for April which is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.

We hope everyone had a chance to order their GO BLUE fundraiser t-shirts. Even if you didn’t get one, you’re still welcome to support our efforts on behalf of abused or neglected children.

Ava High School art classes are working on artwork for newspaper ads promoting child abuse awareness and prevention.

On March 23, 10 a.m., Go Blue members will meet Mayor Burrely Loftin at Ava City Hall for a proclamation signing. City workers will be placing poster kids around the square, as well as putting up the blue light and banner for Go Blue.

On March 26, 2 p.m., Go Blue members will meet at the Douglas County Health Department to update plans and finalize goals for those tasks yet to be completed.

On April 2, 10 a.m., kindergarten students will plant the pinwheel garden on the Ava Square. Pinwheels have been purchased for the event.

April 26th has been set aside for Go Blue Sunday. To participate, everyone is asked to wear blue that Sunday. Pictures may be posted on social media.

Go Blue is starting to hear from area businesses interested in decorating their storefronts in blue for the month of April. If you would like to participate, please contact Donna Dixon by March 28th.

If interested in getting involved with our activities, or if you have questions, please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174; or Go Blue secretary, Donna Dixon, email: 1961ddixon@gmail.com or (417) 263-0574.