Go Blue 2020 Announces Upcoming Events, Activities

Recently, the Go Blue 2020 committee held their first meeting and started working on activities for April, which is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.

As a fundraiser, the group is selling t-shirts. T-shirts are available through the Douglas County Health Department. If interested, please contact Haley Richards, (417) 683-4174.

Upcoming events:

On Monday, March 23, 10 a.m. Mayor Burrely Loftin and Go Blue 2020 committee members will convene at Ava City Hall for a proclamation signing.

On Thursday, April 2, at 10 a.m., kindergarten students will plant the pinwheel garden on the Ava square.

In addition, on Friday, April 3, beginning at 1:30 p.m., Ava R-1 will host assemblies for 2nd, 4th and 6th grade students. Additional assemblies are currently being planned for Skyline and Plainview, but dates have not been determined.

This year, April 26 is Go Blue Sunday when the public is urged to participate and wear blue to church, or during the day. Individuals and groups participating in Go Blue Sunday are asked to post pictures of their group or family members on social media.

Go Blue 2020 is also asking for area businesses to decorate their storefronts in blue during the month of April. If you plan to participate, please contact Donna Dixon, at the contact information below.

If you have questions or are interested in getting involved with our activities, please contact Haley Richards, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174; or Go Blue secretary, Donna Dixon, email 1961ddixon@gmail.com or call (417) 263-0574.