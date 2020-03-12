Gentry – Charlotte Reich

March 8 – Opening our service was Joie Welker. In our Sunday school class: We as God’s people must be grateful for his goodness in our lives. The hardships and difficulties of life provide the strength and help we need.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Danny Tetrick.

Our special songs were by Pastor Bill Comer and Skip Berry, and one by a group of Wanda Casady, Bill Comer, Bobbie Miller, Rod and Joie Welker.

Wednesday night 6:30 is choir practice and at 7pm is our Bible study, so come join us.

Next Sunday, March 15, is our 3rd Sunday dinner and also afterwards is kite flying so bring kites.

Our sympathy goes out to the Sanders family in the loss of their mother, Suzanne. I have known her many years.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Deuteronomy chapter 28. We choose the life we live, we should base our lives on the Holy Word. If we trust and obey, God will bring us home. He says Follow Me and I’ll make a way.

In our evening service, special song was by Pastor Comer and Narvil Tetrick.

Pastor’s message was from chapter 30. God set before thee everyday of your life. Be content with what you have. Love the Lord they God and obey his voice. Walk always in his ways. When we turn away from God, we miss a blessing.