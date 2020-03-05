Gentry – Charlotte Reich

March 2 – Opening our service was Doug Miller. In our Sunday School class, we studied because of Moses obedience to God, he was one of the greatest prophets. No figure was more honored and revered among the Hebrews than Moses. And we are to obey the word of Jesus.

Special song was by Pastor Bill Comer and a reading and song by Narvil Tetrick.

It was good to see Duane Young and family back in church after his surgery.

Remember next Sunday, March 8th, is our time change, moving clocks forward one hour.

Many prayer requests were brought forth: Suzanne Sanders, Steve Miller, Duane Young, Gary Henning, Tammy Merrifield, Sheila Miller, Danny Tetrick, our country, military and leaders.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Psalms chapter 91. God gives his angels charge over us to keep us in all thy ways, no evil shall befall thee neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. We have guardian angels because God loves us. Angels are real, be thankful for the mercy of God.