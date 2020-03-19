Gary Lee Nokes was born September 3, 1948, in Springfield, MO to parents John A. and Maxine (Barnum) Nokes. He departed this life on March 13, 2020, at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, MO. He married Theta Clayton and to this union two children were born.

After growing up in Idaho, Gary graduated from Ava High School. He worked for 25 years at the Theodosia Marina as a boat mechanic and other jobs there as he was needed. His other jobs included working at the Mansfield Steel Plant and working in Saudi Arabia as a diesel mechanic. When his health permitted hunting was a favorite pastime. He was a master at playing solitaire on the computer. He enjoyed diving and retrieving items from Bull Shoals Lake.

He was preceded in death by his father; two sisters: Sherry and Linda, and his stepfather Weldon Turner.

Gary is survived by his wife Theta; son T.J. Nokes; daughter and her husband Honie and Jack Baldwin. He is also survived by his mother, and one sister Vicki Nokes. Gary is also survived by Aunt Mary Lee, and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by several other family members and his special “buddy” Dave Eslinger.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel, 10:00 a.m. No other services are planned. The family would appreciate love offerings to help defray expenses in lieu of flowers.

Cremation and all services are under the direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.facebook.com/avafamilyfuneralhome