The Douglas County Health Department is offering a free health screening to residents of Douglas County on Monday, March 23, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

The health screening will include:

Cholesterol

A1C

BMI

Weight

Blood Pressure

Supplies are limited. The screening is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Come fasting (water and black coffee okay) for best results.

For more information, contact Douglas County Health Department at (417) 683-4174.