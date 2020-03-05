Free Genealogy Programs Offered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –– People hoping to learn more about their ancestors or local history should consider attending free “Exploring Genealogy” programs offered by the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

The following programs for adults are held in the auditorium at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave. All are sponsored by the Ozarks Genealogical Society.

10 a.m. March 18 – A Guide to Writing Your Memoir Or Life Story: Tools, Tips, Methods and Examples. Author and personal historian Wayne E. Groner helps people write their memoirs and biographies. After the presentation, he will sign copies of his book, “A Guide to Writing Your Memoir or Life Story.”

7 p.m. April 6 – The Battle of Springfield. Local author and speaker Tim Ritter will provide a lively look at the Civil War battle on January 8, 1863, including animated troop movements overlaying a modern map of the area, to show where the battle took place where modern structures are today.

10 a.m. April 15 – Find A Grave. Findagrave.com is a great resource for burial information, tombstone photos and genealogy research leads. Carmen Boyd, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will cover how to use the site and tips for contributing and citing information.

7 p.m. May 4 – “Savior and Sinner: Emma Molloy and the Graham Murder.” Hear author and historian Connie Yen discuss her latest book, “Savior and Sinner: Emma Molloy and the Graham Murder,” about the “Graham Tragedy” that took place on the Molloy farm in 1885. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

10 a.m. May 20 – Land, Horses, Neat Cattle, Polls and More: Tax Lists and Your Genealogy. Bill Eddleman, associate director at the State Historical Society of Missouri, will discuss using tax lists for genealogy research, including legal basis for taxation, types of information collected on tax lists and the genealogical information they provide.

For more information, visit the local history section at https://thelibrary.org or call 417-883-5341.