Four Locals Sentenced to Department of Corrections March 3

During law day with Judge Craig Carter March 3, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

David R. Thompson, 58, Ava, was sentenced to ten years in prison on two possession of methamphetamine cases after admitting to violating his probation on each case. The original offenses occurred in October 2017 and in April 2018 and both cases were investigated by the Ava Police Department. Thompson’s ten year sentence will run consecutively to the seven year sentence he is serving out of Laclede County and the four-year sentence he is serving out of Camden County.

Charles D. Sanders, 63, Dora, was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. The offense occurred in August 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. Sanders was also sentenced to six years for a separate case of possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation and was sentenced to six years in prison. The original offense occurred in April 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Kimberly Kachiroubas, 35, Squires, was sentenced to six years for possession of controlled substance in county jail and six years for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating her probation. Kachiroubas was ordered to complete 120-day institutional treatment while in prison. Both offenses occurred in October 2018 and were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

James M. Strunk, 39, Mansfield, was ordered to serve a 120-day court ordered detention sanction through the Department of Corrections for violating his probation for possession of methamphetamine and DWI-persistent offender. The original offenses occurred in December 2015 and were investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

There were 69 criminal cases on the docket, with 67 felonies. There were six felony guilty pleas and six probation revocations. Seven failure to appear warrants were issued.