EPA Releases List of Disinfectants to Use Against COVID-19

On Thursday, Mar. 5, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the information released by the EPA, the coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product.

However, consumers using these recommended disinfectants on an enveloped emerging virus must follow all directions closely, paying attention to how long the disinfectant must remain on the surface.

Approximately 87 disinfectant products meet EPA recommendations for fighting the virus. A few mentioned on the list include Clorox bleach disinfectant cleaner, Clorox peroxide disinfectant cleaner, Lysol products, and Purell professional disinfectant wipes.

To view the list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, visit epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2