Engagement Announcement

Myla Stone, Ava, is pleased to announce the engagement of her son, Alvin Stone, to Catrina Grossman, daughter of Greg and Tammy Grossman of Hamilton, MO. The groom-elect is also the son of the late Elvis Stone. Alvin is a 2012 Ava High School graduate. Catrina is a 2012 graduate of Penney High School in Hamilton, MO. The couple is planning an October wedding.
