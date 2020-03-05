Eleanor “Ellie” Speaker

Ruby Eleanor Speaker, 83 years, 5 months, 19 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on March 2, 2020 at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, MO.

Ellie was born September 13, 1936 in Wichita, KS to Vaughn Allen and Mildred Lucille (Pratt) Simmons.

In 1964, Ellie and Bobby Jean Speaker were united in marriage in Wichita, KS.

Ellie was a Housewife and Homemaker. She was a Christian and a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Ava. Through the years, Ellie loved playing the piano for her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobby Gene, one son, Ronald Rossiter, one sister, Francine, and one son-in-law, Douglas Haynes.

Ellie is survived by her two children, Sheryl Lynn Rossiter-Haynes of Wichita, KS, Randall Lee Rossiter and his life partner, James Thideman, of Ava, and three grandchildren, Jason Reese and spouse, Alicia, Jamie Clark and life partner, Josh Henry, and Bobby Rossiter, seven great-grandchildren, Colby Reese, Brennan Reese, Dharma Clark, Nolan Clark, Katie Clark, Urijah Henry, and Maelyn Henry, one sister, Emmojane Farris, her church family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Ellie will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the First Southern Baptist Church, Ava, MO with Pastor Rick Spacek officiating. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.