Obituary – Elba Marshall Solomon

Elba Marshall Solomon, 80 years, 1 month, 21 days old, of Thornfield, Missouri, passed away on March 22, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Elba was born February 1, 1940 in Ava, MO to William and Opal (Prine) Solomon.

Elba was a retired Welder at Hutchen’s Steel Plant in Mansfield, MO and he was also a Truck Driver. He at one time owned his own business called, Solomon Industry in Mansfield.

Elba and Linda (Twitty) were married for 21 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his rooster, “RoHo” and his two little dogs, “Cotton” and “BoBo”.

Elba was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Linda, one son George Edgar Solomon, one sister, Susie Haney, two brothers, Mac and Billy Solomon.

He is survived by his two sons, Elba Ray Solomon and Marshall Lee Solomon, three sisters and spouses, Violet & Sidney Richards, Wilma Potts, and Gertie & Butch Willis, two brothers, Wilbert and Eddie Johnson, nephew and wife “Marty” & Marla Solomon, and good friend, Roy Johnson, whom were his caretakers, many other nephews, nieces, and relatives and friends.

A Come And Go Visitation for Elba will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 from noon to 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. in the Bethel Cemetery, Brownbranch, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Family wants to thank the Hospice Compassus and the Home Health Caregivers who meant so much to Elba. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.