Doyle Dean Williams, 72 years, 1 month, 10 days old, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline, Mo. He was a former resident of Ava and Gainesville, Mo.

Doyle was born January 28, 1948 in Fairbury, Illinois to William Felix and Agnes Daphne (Kurtenbach) Williams.

Doyle was a retired U.S Army Sergeant First Class who served in the Vietnam War. He served for 20 years in the military. He later worked as a gunsmith for 25 years. He also was an Architect, Hunter, Machinist, and Volunteer Fireman. Doyle enjoyed Classic Cars and Sharpshooting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Rene Crider, and one brother, Jerry Williams.

Doyle is survived by his daughter and husband, Danielle and Tim Fairbank of Beloit, WI., Grandchildren by Rene: Cody, Trista, Shania, Samatha, Sierra, and Nick. Grandchildren by Danielle: Colton, Andrea, and Naomi.

Visitation for Doyle will be Saturday , March 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava Mo.

Military Honors Service will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery-Fort Leonard Wood 25350 Hwy H, Waynesville, Mo. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.