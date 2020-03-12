Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 6, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/05/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 943 Last Reported 02/27/2020: 658

Year Ago Receipts: 1442

Compared to a limited test last week, steer and heifer calves 3.00 to 7.00 higher, no recent test of yearlings for a price comparison. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 lower, slaughter bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 41% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (44% Bred Cows, 56% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600lbs was 26%.

For this week’s complete market report, see Douglas County Livestock Auction