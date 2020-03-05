Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, February 28, 2020 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/27/20.

Total Receipts: This Week: 2,238 Last Reported 02/13/2020: 555

Year Ago Receipts: 460

Compared to a light test last week, steer calves 6.00 to 10.00 higher, heifers calves 3.00 to 7.00 higher, too few yearlings last week for a price comparison. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand very good for feeders, moderate to good for slaughter cattle, supply heavy. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 45% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle *100% Bred Cows. Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 31%.

