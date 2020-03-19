Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 13th, 2020 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/13/20.

Total Receipts: This Week: 2,238 Last Reported 03/13/2020: 555

Year Ago Receipts: 460

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves 8.00 to 15.00 lower, yearlings not well tested, undertone lower. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 1.00 higher. Quality average to plain. Demand moderate to light, supply light. The Coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S. The World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic. The Dow closed down over 2300 points and Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle futures closed limit down. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (27% Steers, 61% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls) 5% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 19%.

