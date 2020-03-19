Douglas County Health Department

March 2020

Regular Office Hours: 

Mon. – Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thurs 19 WIC 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Mon 23 Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Screening: Community Center 10:00-11:00 AM

Tue 24 Blood Pressure: Skyline School 8:45-10:30 AM

Wed 25 Blood Pressure: Henson Store 8:30- 10:00 AM

Wed 25 WIC 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Thurs 26 WIC 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Blood pressures taken anytime during regular office hours.

Call 683-4174 for an appointment

An equal opportunity / affirmative action employer; services provided on a nondiscriminatory basis. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR