Douglas County Community Foundation Offers Up To $10K for Local Health-Related Projects

Have a health-related project in mind for Douglas County, but need some funding to get off the ground?

The Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF) is making $10,000 in grants available for local health related projects.

The funds came to DCCF via the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Missouri Foundation for Health. They awarded $10,000 to the Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF) through the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative to address health issues in communities in the CFO’s rural service area.

Applications can be made for up to $10,000 for proposals designed to support the health-related needs of local residents.

The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, April 10. For more information, visit the grantmaking section at: cfozarks.org/affiliates/douglas-county

“We are looking forward to working with local organizations and agencies to address the health-care needs in Douglas County,” DCCF President Janice Lorrain said.

For a third year, the CFO has awarded $10,000 grants to 10 affiliate foundations to support community health programs and grantmaking. The grants are part of the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative, a program to address health issues in communities or regions served by the CFO’s affiliates. Other recipients for 2020 include affiliate foundations serving Benton County, Rogersville, the Hermann area, Dallas County, Eldon, Houston, Jacks Fork, Stockton and Willow Springs.

This grant program was developed by Missouri Foundation for Health and the CFO because of a disparity in health indicators between urban and rural areas of Missouri and the scarcity of grant resources available for rural issues in general.

The ROHI grant program launched in 2018 and has provided a total of $750,000 to more than 30 communities served by CFO affiliate foundations.

“We look forward to these projects building on the success of the first two years of community-based grants across the region to support key health and wellness priorities,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “This has been an outstanding partnership with the Missouri Foundation for Health to get its resources working on the ground through our Affiliate network, which is comprised of local leaders who are well positioned to identify specific needs in their communities.”

More information about ROHI is available at: cfozarks.org/rohi.