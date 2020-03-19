BRANSON, Mo. – The Dewey Short Visitor Center is now open for the season, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, the visitor center offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

During March, the Dewey Short Visitor Center will celebrate National Women’s History Month. Five women will be highlighted who have greatly contributed to the field of engineering and/or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend the visitor center will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call the Dewey Short Visitor Center 501-340-1943 or visit www.swl.usace.army.mil