Democratic County Mass Meeting

Monday April 6, 2020, there will be a Democratic County Level Mass Meeting to be held at the Douglas County Court House, in the court room, the doors will open at 7:00 and will be locked at 7:30 with no one else being allowed to enter. For those wishing to attend you need to provide proof that you are a registered voter in Douglas County and have picture identification such as drivers license, passport or state issued identification card.

The purpose of this meeting will be to elect the delegates that will attend the Missouri Democrat State Convention to be held June 20th in Kansas City, Missouri.

We will be holding our normal monthly meeting at 6:00 in the same room before the Mass Meeting, come join us.