Darrell George

Darrell Franklin George, 80 years, 10 months, 19 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

Darrell was born April 23, 1939 in Mountain View, AR to Willis Sanford and Ora Ethel (Morrison) George.

Darrell was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in active duty for three years and also was in the Reserves for three years.

On August 8, 1961 Darrell and Janet Haynes were united in marriage in Tigris, MO in Douglas County and to this union they were blessed with four children.

Darrell was a Christian and attended the Goodhope General Baptist Church. Darrell was retired from Ash Grove Lime of 39 years. He worked there as a Mixed Chemist, Scale Master and Dispatcher. He had only missed one day out of 39 years of work. He was a Shriner, a Masonic Mason, and Scottish Rites. He also was a member of the Road Runners Car Club and owned and enjoyed many classic cars. He was a member of American Quarter Horse Assoc. His horse, Three Quarters was one of the top ten in the nation. Darrell served on the Missouri Extension for 4 years and was a certified Navy Pilot.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister and son-in-law, Michael Applegate.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Janet, four children and their spouses, Annette Applegate of Nixa, Dink & LeAnne George, Melissa & James Rance, and Dallas & Tina George all of Ava, 10 grandchildren; Alicia, Justin, Tory, Kiley, Lacey, Wesley, MaKayla, Caden, Cameron, and Tanner, six great grandchildren, Memphis, Emily, Johnse, Hazel, Silas, and Charlotte, and one on the way, Lynley, two sisters, Shirley Trammell of Mountain View, AR and Pat & Bob Garvin of Orange, TX, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Darrell were Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava MO with burial following in the Goodhope Cemetery with Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112. Visitation was prior to the service Monday from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home.

Officiating was Pastor Jack Clemans. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love Offering. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.