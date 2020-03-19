Craig Cunningham Is Candidate for Re-Election As Dist. 1 Commissioner

I am Craig Cunningham, a Douglas County native and business owner for more than 25 years. I have been married 30 years to my wife, Debbie, and we have two children and six grandchildren.

I have served the past eight years as District 1 Commissioner and I take this service to the public very seriously and devote a lot of time to this office.

This past year we have had a lot of damage from storms in the county and there is a lot of work ahead of us to get back and repair what was lost. I would like the opportunity to work on these projects and would appreciate your vote in August.

Thank you for your support.

