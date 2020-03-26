COVID-19 Response

On March 18th, representatives from local first responders met with Valerie Reese of the Douglas County Health Department to address the county-level response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendees discussed how the virus spreads, the testing situation in Douglas County, changes to response procedures to minimize risk, possible solutions to glove and mask shortages, and how to best communicate during the coming weeks. For the latest COVID-29 data concerning Douglas County, visit the Douglas County Health Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealthDepartment.
