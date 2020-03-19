COVID-19 & Ava: Community Guide to Changes, Cancellations, Restrictions

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Editor’s note: The information below is the most complete and current guide we could create while working within our publishing schedule.

Between how fast the coronavirus situation is changing and the delays inherent in publishing a newspaper, some of our information is sure to be out of date. Please check with a business or organization first for updates before interacting with them.

If you represent a business or organization not mentioned below and have coronavirus-related changes to announce please let the Herald know.

Medical Services

Hospitals/Clinics:

Cox Health

CoxHealth has posted visitor restrictions, effective March 14th. Patients can only have one visitor per day, no visitors with suspected COVID-19 will be admitted, and no one under the age of 18 (except for those seeking medical care).

Cox has canceled or postponed most events happening on its campuses, including all classes through the Women’s Center, the Baby Affair, and classes at the Center for Health Improvement.

Cox is offering free virtual examinations for COVID-19 at bit.ly/2x1Kb5Y, use COVID as a code. Cox warned of longer than normal wait times due to volume – stay on the line to hold your place.

Cox will also be postponing non-urgent surgeries in the coming weeks.

Updates can be found online at coxhealth.com/newsroom.

Mercy Hospital & Clinics

Mercy has posted several updates in response to the pandemic:

In-person prenatal classes are canceled.

Patients can have one visitor per day.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in Mercy Hospitals or clinics unless they are seeking medical treatment.

Mercy has created a separate waiting and treatment area for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Mercy will also be postponing non-urgent surgeries in the coming weeks.

Updates can be found online at mercy.net/newsroom.

Prime Care

Prime Care has implemented the following restrictions:

Patients only allowed in office, unless minor or compromised requiring caregiver.

Family members of patients must stay at home or in their car.

Patients must notify staff immediately if they are at risk or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Acutely ill patients are asked to wait in their car and check in via telephone.

Nursing Homes

Both Ava Place and Heart of the Ozarks are following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS)and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which include:

Limiting entry to only individuals that need entry.

Actively screening individuals entering the building and forbidding entry to those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Require all individuals entering the building to wash hands at entry.

Both facilities have “send a greeting” functions available on their websites that allow friends and family to send messages to residents: avaplace.net and heartoftheozarkshealthcare.com.

MOCH Center

The Missouri Ozarks Community Health (MOCH) center has canceled all rentals and open gym events, dental appointments may be affected, but workout facilities remain open for use.

Eye Care:

At Ozarks Family Vision Centre it’s “business as usual taking extra precautions with continued cleanliness and sterilization.”

Dentist:

Scott Mason, DDS is on vacation so no patients are scheduled this week. Staff will be meeting on Friday to determine how to manage upcoming visits.

Schools:

Ava R-1

According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial, Ava R-1 Schools will extend Spring Break through Friday, April 3rd. The postponement includes “all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices, and after-school programs and events.”

Dial said the school would continue to provide information regarding Meal Service, Child Care, and Instructional Plans in the coming days.

ACT Testing has been rescheduled from April 4th to June 13th. Registered students should receive an email with details.

For the latest updates visit the school’s Facebook Page: facebook.com/Ava-R-1-Schools-228524657175875/

Plainview

On March 16th, the Plainview school district announced that it would extend Spring Break through Friday, April 3rd with classes resuming on Monday, April 6th.

The school promised updates regarding meal service and instructional plans.

For updates, check the school’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Plainview-School-215250408628733/

Skyline

According to a school representative, Skyline Schools will be closed from Wednesday, March 17 – April 3rd with classes resuming April 6th.

The school is trying to get curriculum packets together for students, and is also working out meal issues.

Thornfield

According to the Ozark County Times, “Thornfield School has announced that it will extend its current spring break through April 3, with classes resuming Monday, April 6.”

Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA)

According to an email from Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA Executive Director, the following events have been canceled:

State Speech, Debate, and Theatre Championships

Incomplete district events

Music Festival

Remaining district solo/small ensemble, large group, and state solo/small ensemble festivals.

Additionally the Scholar Bowl, not planned to begin until April 18, is in a “wait and see mode.”

As of this point the organization isn’t canceling spring sports championships, or all the spring sports.

Updates can be found online at: mshsaa.org.

Local First Responders

Local first responders, sheriff’s office, and school representatives and the Douglas County Health Department will be meeting on Wednesday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the county-level response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court System

According to a press release on March 16th, The Supreme Court of Missouri suspended (with certain exceptions) all in-person proceedings in “all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal, and probate divisions through Friday, April 3rd.”

The designated exceptions include – but aren’t limited to:

Emergency child custody orders

Temporary restraining orders

Emergency mental health orders

Time-sensitive matters

Trials already in progress.

The full list of exceptions can be viewed at courts.mo.gov.

Businesses

Banks:

Great Southern

On Monday, March 16th, Great Southern Bank sent an email to all of its customers, recommending use of online banking tools or use of drive-through facilities rather than lobby visits.

Manufacturers:

Emerson

The Herald attempted to contact the Emerson representative multiple times for comment, but was unsuccessful.

Restaurants:

Archie’s

Business as usual.

The Barn

Business as usual.

Haro Brothers

Dining room remains open, curbside delivery available.

Hucklebuck BBQ

Take-out orders only.

Los Mexicanos Mexican

Business as usual.

McDonalds

Lobby closed to dining, drive-through and take-out orders only.

Oaxaca Mexican

Business as usual.

Pizza Hut

Take-out and delivery orders only.

Ruby Garden

Take-out and drive-through only, dining room is closed.

Sonic

Business as usual.

Subway

Dining room still open, but the store will open at 10 a.m. rather than 8 a.m.

Taco Bell

Hours changing – open at 10 a.m., Drive through orders only.

True Brew

Business as usual, delivery options now available.

Stores

Dollar General

According to a press release posted on its website, Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “

Further updates can be viewed online: newscenter.dollargeneral.com/news

Theater

Ava TrueView Family Theater

The theater remains open, disinfecting seats after every show. Current showtimes can be viewed online at ava.theater.

Churches

The Herald contacted several churches in the area and all of them were intending to discuss worship plans later this week.

If you haven’t heard from your church before scheduled worship times, visit the church Facebook page or call your pastor before heading out.

Community Services

Douglas County Library

According to Librarian Anita Dodd, the Douglas County Library will be closed from March 18th through April 6th.

Materials can still be returned through the bookdrop, and the staff is working on making accommodations for materials returned late due to the shutdown.

Douglas County Community Center

The Community Center is closed at least through the end of the month. Meals are still being delivered.

WIC

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the WIC program is operating as normal, however the DCHD staff request that you only bring the children listed on your WIC folder to appointments.

State Services

New Hotline

The State of Missouri has established a 24/7 hotline for questions or concerns about COVID-19. That number is 877-435-8411. The number will be staffed by medical professionals.

MoDot

According to a press release from MoDot, “at the direction of Governor Mike Parsons, the Missouri Department of Transportation today announced an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on Missouri highways in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri Highways.”

Otherwise, according to the MoDot website, the organization “doesn’t see any disruption to the design or construction of the state’s road and bridge projects.”

State Parks

Officials with the Missouri State Parks announced all programs and events will be postponed or canceled through April 30th. Updates can be found online at mostateparks.com/events/park.

State Driving Tests

According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, driver road testing is suspended statewide through March 31st.

Written tests will continue with social distancing restrictions imposed. Some written testing locations may be unavailable due to building closures.

The MSHP requests that you refrain from taking a written test if you or any family members are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Current information on test sites can be found at:

mshp.dps.missouri.gov.

State Library

The Missouri State Library is closed to the public through April 30th. Patrons may still call 573-522-4036 and email: mostlib@sos.mo.gov.

Colleges

Missouri State University

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, MSU has:

Restricted domestic and international travel.

Extended Spring Break for one week, ending March 27th.

Beginning March 30th, all in-person classes will move to alternative delivery.

Alternative delivery methods will be used for the remainder of the spring semester.

MSU updates can be found on their Facebook page: facebook.com/missouristateu.

Drury

According an email from the president’s office, Drury is:

Canceling all events where more than 250 people were expected

Extending Spring Break for one week.

Suspending travel for athletics competitions except for NCAA and GLVC championships.

Planning to resume classes – online and in person – on Monday, March 30th.

See drury.edu/information-regarding-covid-19 for updates.

Truman State

According to its website, Truman University is not holding classes from March 16-20. It’s not an extension of Spring Break, students should expect to be contacted by their professors with instructions for how to continue classwork during this time.

Updates can be found online at trualert.truman.edu.

College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks has extended Spring Break through March 27.

Events

Glade Top Trail Run

Normally in April, rescheduled for October 10th.

Republican Women’s Lincoln Day Dinner

The dinner, originally scheduled for April 3rd, is postponed. The new date is TBD.

Local Elections

According to Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft, “We have been actively planning and discussing different scenarios that may occur over the next several weeks.”

Democratic Meeting

The Democratic County Level Mass Meeting set for April 6th has been canceled.

Ava Chamber of Commerce Banquet

The Ava Chamber of Commerce Banquet originally scheduled for April 4th has been canceled.

Ava Growers Project

The annual meeting for the Ava Growers Project has been canceled. Election of the board will be conducted by mail and email. The opening date of the Ava Farmer’s Market is delayed until further notice.