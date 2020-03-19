County Line-Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson was here on Monday and was here on Tuesday while the nurse was here. Donna was here on Wednesday and Macee Breeding.

Those here Thursday were Butch and Diane, David and Donna. Emma too me to the Clinic for blood-work. Diane took me to the music Thursday night and Friday night at the local restaurant. They had some really good chicken and noddles.

Reece Goforth of Springfield came to Ava on Tuesday. He called Saturday and said he would not be here for a while in case he got the virus. He is a banker in Springfield and said their business is slow right now.

Saturday evening, Sandy Rackley of Tennessee, Butch and Diane, David, Bentley, Scott, Charity, Emily, and Dylan and Donna were all here. We played some pitch and had cake and pie.

Mike Dodson visited Cass and Rugen over the weekend. Bryse Dodson visited Mike one evening to put new line on his fishing reels.

Chase Dodson, Sallee and a friend visited David and Donna on Friday morning . Donna helped them start getting some items for their wedding in September. Chase said he really likes his new job in Springfield. He also got a new boat over the weekend.

Bryse went spoonbill fishing with James Hinrick over the weekend. Donna Quin, Macee and I went out to lunch in Ava, Saturday.

Bradley Williams of Branson picked Megan Goforth up on Saturday to go to a wedding in Rogersville. He came back on Sunday for church.

Lionel and Leslie Potter and family visited Keith and Melanie Breeding on Saturday and on Sunday afternoon, Jimmy and Joanne Lafferty and children visited them.

Get well wishes sent to Ronnie Croney and Shirley Riley and all other sick.

Last Week’s News

March 9 – Donna Dodson and my nurse were here on Monday.

Donna took me to Springfield on Tuesday to the dermatologist. Those here Tuesday evening were Donna, Mike Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Megan Goforth, Butch and Diana Davis.

David Dodson was sick on Monday and Tuesday with a sinus infection.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin and Mike Dodson went to Rolla Wednesday night to the basketball game.

Donna was here on Wednesday and on Thursday she took me to see my heart doctor. We did a little shopping and had a good lunch while there.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Friday. Donna, Mike and Melanie all came by.

Megan Goforth visited Bradley Williams on Friday in Branson.

Happy Birthday to Max Stephens on the 10th.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and Quin and Mike Dodson all went to Farmington on Saturday to the basketball game.

David and Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding all went to Springfield on Saturday. They visited June Dodson at Springfield Villa, then had lunch. They also brought the rest of Reece Goforth’s boxes from his apartment that he’s moving out of.

Those here on Saturday were Amy Croney, Challa Watkins, Axle Hill, Ashlin Parker, Cedrick Bristol, Jolisa Iott, Butch & Diana Davis, Hillary Stout, Dylan & Emily Iott and friend, Donna, Megan Goforth & Bradley Williams.

David and Donna were here on Sunday.