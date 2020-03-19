County Commissioners Meet, Make Funding Request for DOCO

Douglas County Commissioners met on Thursday, March 12, with Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, District #1 Commissioner, Craig Cunningham, and Karry Davis, County Clerk.

In the meeting, commissioners signed a request to South Central Solid Waste Management District, on behalf of DOCO, Inc. applying for Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) funds for the purpose of performing district-wide solid waste management projects for the FY 2021 year.

Commissioners also signed a voucher for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund, in the amount of $1,318.44, for utilities at the new jail.