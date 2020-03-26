Council on Aging – Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Last week’s news: Because of the coronavirus, the decision has been made to close all the Senior Centers in southwest Missouri beginning March 16 through the end of March. That decision was reached after talking with other area agencies on Aging and the Governing Board in Springfield. We will continue to serve home-bound meals on Tuesdays and those who usually eat here can come to the Center and pick up frozen meals for the suggested price of $3.50 each. When we have updated information, we will share that with everyone.

The billiard tournament showed new players and winners: Lee Wilcox, Ed Taylor and Mark Tate. The ladies won again in the pitch tournament — Ila Harris, Joretta Sawyer and Sybil Heckendorn.

Thought for the Day—We have enough gun control. What we need now is idiot control.

From my Mom’s Bible – Never forget, though sin came into this world by a woman, our Savior did too.

For those with tax preparation appointments, we will be calling you with new dates and times in the future. Please be patient with us.

You know you are getting older when you feel like the night after and you haven’t been anywhere.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.