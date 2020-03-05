Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Janell, Jim and Lena were winners in the Pitch Tournament.

Dale, Lee and Jerry topped the others in the Billiard’s Tournament with nine playing. Another Billiard’s Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 11.

I hate it when I see an old person and then realize we graduated together.

In March, (24th), the full moon was traditionally called the Full Worm Moon by Native Americans. During the time of the moon, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworms to reappear inviting the return of robins.

Remember to vote on Tuesday, March 10, in the presidential preference primary election, and for sure, remember to set clocks ahead Saturday night, March 8 before going to bed; otherwise, you’ll be meeting everybody going home from church Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Mar. 10, the County Health Department will be here at the Center for blood pressure screenings at 10 a.m.

Aren’t you glad you live here in the Ozarks? Four feet of snow and fifty miles-an-hour wind in New York — I don’t want to live there!

From my Mom’s Bible – “With shoes for the journey and strength for the day, we need not dread the unseen way.”

Our monthly board meeting is today (Thursday, March 5) at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

If you have made an appointment for taxes be sure and bring all your correct paperwork and last year’s taxes (whether we did them or not). If you have more than five acres, we need Form 948 from the Assessor’s Office.

Behind every angry woman stands a man who has absolutely no idea what he did wrong!

Until next week, have a good ‘un.