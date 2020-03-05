Corps Seeks Comments on Limited Motel/Resort Services Proposal

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comments on a proposal by Faria Resorts, to operate a new limited motel/resort service lease on Table Rock Lake.

The proposed resort would be located south of Highway 13 Bridge in Kimberling City, Missouri, between Point Seven Road and Ozark Mountain Resort Drive.

Faria Resort’s proposal is to construct a commercial boat dock with 12 to 20 stalls on Table Rock Lake that would be accessed through the public land adjacent to the resort’s property. Services would be limited to the mooring of boats of registered overnight guests, and the option for the resort to provide rental boats for registered overnight guests. Guests would access the boat dock by using a path on public land. No other commercial activities or development would be allowed on public land under the current proposal.

The lease is being evaluated under a 2012 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District regulation that provides for limited motel/resort lease operations on Table Rock Lake. A limited motel/resort lease occurs when quasi-private recreational facilities (a boat dock and walking path in this case) are located on public land, but owned and operated by individuals for commercial purposes. It is an objective of the regulation to strengthen the Corps’ role as environmental stewards and assist in assuring a balance occurs between authorized private/commercial use of public lands and environmental safeguards for the Table Rock Lake Project.

Written comments will be accepted through April 1, 2020, and can be made online at https://go.usa.gov/xdvJX, or they may be addressed to the Operations Project Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 4600 State Highway 165, Branson, MO, 65616.

