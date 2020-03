This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

Skyline Area Volunteer Fire Department serving Biscuit & Gravy breakfast, Tuesday, March 14, 7:00am – 10:00am, at Skyline School cafeteria. $7.00 for adults, children under 5 free. New Board Member election.