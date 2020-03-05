Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

A Benefit Pie Auction to help Karen Davis and her family with medical and funeral expenses Saturday, March 7, at 7pm at the Bakersfield High School. For those unable to attend the auction to support the family, send checks payable to the Karen Davis account to Stockmens Bank, PO Box 742, Gainesville, MO 65655.