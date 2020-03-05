Combs Enters Race for 155th District

Joe Combs, retired Bradleyville School superintendent, announces he is entering the race for the 155th District of the Missouri House of Representatives, now held by Dr. Karla Eslinger.

Combs and his wife Paulette own and operate Combs Store in Bradleyville. They both retired from many years in education, Joe as superintendent and Paulette as special education teacher. Joe was Director of Ava Alternative School before going to Bradleyville. Joe is a graduate of Bradleyville School, School of the Ozarks, and Missouri State University.

Joe is a 5th generation native of Eastern Taney County.

Joe has spent much of his life in education. He feels strongly that the state should do more to help local schools. One concern is maintaining local schools and avoiding consolidation into larger districts. He knows the local schools are often the life-blood of the community.

Joe worked for the Department of Social Services, covering Ozark and Douglas counties as a child abuse and day care worker. He is aware of and understands the needs of local families.

Combs believes he should campaign on issues that may be affected by the State. He was raised in a family that operated country stores and knows the plight of small business in these days of large box stores and online shopping.

Joe and Paulette both have backgrounds in operating small farms. Nothing is more important to the local economy than the success of small farmers.

Joe is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-family rights, pro-property rights, pro-Christian values, believes in America and will strive to make Missouri a better place to live and work.

