City of Ava’s Response Regarding Coronavirus

In keeping with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from the Governor, the City of Ava will maintain its workforce in order to meet the needs of the public. Departments are currently working in small teams as they continue to perform essential duties.

For now, the City Hall lobby is open and total occupancy numbers are being monitored in an effort to keep ten or less people in the building. Along with that effort, Missouri Highway Patrol driver examinations have been suspended until April 6 as well. The City strongly recommends that you use the drive-thru window, drop box, or ACH transactions for making payments.

The Ava Board of Aldermen is currently monitoring the local layoff situation and what effect this issue will have on the ability of customers to pay their utility bills. Each situation will be handled on an individual basis.

Details are being monitored on a daily basis, and announcements will be forthcoming as needed.