Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

March 9 – Wednesday evening Bible Study was led by Pastor Gary, using John 1.

Saturday was the Ladies Meeting, with guest speaker, Ty Murray. She spoke of the wind and how it compared with the Holy Spirit, and how that same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead is the same Spirit that lives in us as Christians today. This question was asked, “How alive is your spiritual life?”

Sunday morning we had 20 in attendance. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with prayer and worship, then read John 8:12, “The Light of the World.” Sis. Linda Roberts continued her lesson from Rev. 20:7-21:8. Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Be Strong in the Lord!” Eph. 6:10-11.

Sunday evening special music was by Sis. Linda Roberts and Pastor Gary. Bro. Jason Snelson brought the evening message of “Knowledge” and “Under the Sun.” 1 Kings 3:5-11,14; Ecc. 1:1-11, 12-18, 12:13. “Fear God and keep His commandments.” Make 2 lists of 10. The first list is what is most important to you. The second list is what you spend most of your time doing. How do they compare? If it’s like mine, we need to make some changes.

Special prayer requests this week were for the Russell Doran family, Vicky Brown’s niece’s family, Kevin Fleetwood, Praxton Lunn, Sue Fletcher, Suzanne Sander’s family and Hunter Graham.

Service times are Sunday morning at 10:00, Sunday evening at 6:00, and Wednesday evening at 7:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-0477.