CDC Recommends Preventative Measures Regarding  Coronarvirus 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As health and government leaders ask early childhood centers to prepare for a surge in cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Council for Professional Recognition is sharing recommendations for educators and parents with small children based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommendations for preventing illness include:

Everyone should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer when washing hands if soap and water are not available.

Disinfect all surfaces, toys and other items that children and staff may use.

Cover noses and mouths with a tissue or cloth when sneezing. Avoid touching eyes and face.

Educators should be prepared with ample inventory of masks, gloves, aprons, etc.

Parents keep sick children home until they’re fever-free for 24 hours, without medication.

Parents should ask early childhood center about their plans for dismissals or closures.

The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages birth to 5 years old.