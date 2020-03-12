Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Feb. 26 – Caney Church met Wednesday evening to study and learn more of God’s word.

Service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty led our Bible study. He took prayer requests. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jim read Deut. 31:1-18. God will go before us in our times of need if we ask and let Him. Teach your children and grandchildren the way of salvation. If you don’t, who will? A good discussion was had.

Help us pray for our nation. II Chronicles 7:14. Preach it, teach it everyday.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Psalm 97 for our devotion. The power of God is all around us. We just need to look and then thank the Lord for all He does.

After Sunday school we had a time of testimony from Vanessa Mills, Elsie Combs, Melba Austin and Jim Lafferty. Service continued praising the Lord with congregational singing. Special music was from Melba Austin, Kathleen Chaney and Melissa Harmon.

We had a circle of prayer for our pastor for healing this morning.

Bro. Jack Essary brought the message from Romans 5. What a blessing to have peace through Christ. We have times of trouble, illness, and heartache, but still have peace when we stand on Christ and His Word.

Christ loved us in our sinful state. He died so that we can have eternal life. Repent. Accept Him today. Judgment is coming to all men, but Christ is the free gift that came to forgive. A good service.

Pastor Bill Austin welcomed everyone to the evening service. Bro. Bill led in prayer. A time of testimony from Hi Lambeth, Jack Essary and Janice Lafferty. Special music was by Kathleen Chaney, Melba Austin and Hi Lambeth.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke from Psalm 36. We are promised the Fountain of Life. A Fountain filled with blood that will wash away our sins. A great message from the Word of God. So thankful for God’s call of men,

Come worship with us. You are welcome.