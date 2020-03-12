Cameras Continue to Divide Board and Drivers

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava R-1 School District and the Ava School Bus Route Owners Association continue to be at odds over installation of school-owned security cameras on privately-owned contracted school buses.

The board communicated it’s desire for the cameras to the bus drivers via registered letters. The Herald has obtained copies of those letters and they are posted here for reference:

November 21st Letter to Bus Drivers

December 3rd Letter to Bus Drivers

To help explain the impasse, each group submitted a position statement to the Herald .

Statement from School Bus Drivers

Statement from Ava School Board

Three school board seats are coming up for re-election on April 7th. The Herald will be contacting each candidate for their insight on how they would seek to resolve the situation.