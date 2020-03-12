Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

The Ava Ambulance District Board meeting Thursday, March 12 at 5:30pm at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society meeting Friday, March 13, at the Genealogy Library to celebrate the 40th Anniversary. Meet in the parking lot behind the Library for the reopening of the Historical & Military Museum at 10:00am.

Oak Grove Church singing on Sunday, March 25, at 2:00pm. Bring instruments. Everyone welcome.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting Monday, March 16 at the Museum at 6:30pm. Everyone is invited.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting Tuesday, March 17, at 5pm at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

Woodland Management in the Ozarks, meeting Tuesday, March 17, 6:30pm, at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation in West Plains at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. The program, “A Citizen’s Perspective,” presented by Hand Dorst. Open to the public. Call 417-257-7544 for information.