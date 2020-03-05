Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

95th Birthday Celebration for Jean Daugherty, formerly of Ava, will be held Saturday, March 7, from 2-4pm at Life Church in Ava. Everyone is welcome to stop by and visit. Please use the west entrance of the church.

Revival at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) March 3 – 8 (Tu. – Sun.), 7pm nightly; 10:45am & 6pm on Sunday. Ken Thompson, evangelist. Everyone welcome. Call 683-6090.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, March 7, 1pm – 4pm at Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Bring your song to sing, Bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated but not required. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet at Ava Pizza Hut for lunch at 11:30am on March 10. Carol Owens will talk about “New Borns in Need.” All retired school personnel welcome.

The Ava Ambulance District Board meeting Thursday, March 12 at 5:30pm at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society meeting Friday, Marcy 13, at the Genealogy Library to celebrate the 40th Anniversary. Meet in the parking lot behind the Library for the reopening of the Historical & Military Museum at 10:00am.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting Tuesday, March 17, at 5pm at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

12th Annual APRI Dog Show, March 28, starting at 9:00am at the Mountain Grove YMCA. Youth show begins at noon.

5th Annual Ozarks Neighborly Exchange (O.N.E.) Congress, Saturday, March 28, 8am-5pm, at the Lutie School in Theodosia. Come for amazing speakers, performers, community potluck and vendors.